Metro Pointe.

Lease Length: 1-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable), (due at move-in).
limit: 2 pet maximum.
rent: $50 for one pet and $75 for two pets.
restrictions: All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file. All animals must be housebroken. No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed.
Dogs
restrictions: the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.