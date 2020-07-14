All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
Metro Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Metro Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Metro Pointe

Open Now until 5pm
6609 Eberle Dr · (410) 623-3894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD 21215
Reisterstown Station

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11D301 · Avail. now

$951

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 36D304 · Avail. now

$951

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 27E204 · Avail. now

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04E103 · Avail. now

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 08E301 · Avail. now

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 24D103 · Avail. now

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro Pointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Virtual Open Houses: Tues 7/14/20 at 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM and Wednesday 7/15/20 at 5 PM. Get your open house link today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable), (due at move-in).
limit: 2 pet maximum.
rent: $50 for one pet and $75 for two pets.
restrictions: All residents with a pet(s) are required to sign the Pet Addendum and provide a photo of the pet which should be kept in the resident lease file. All animals must be housebroken. No breeding of any permitted animal is allowed.
Dogs
restrictions: the following breeds of dogs are not permitted or any mix of these breeds of dogs where the following breeds are 50% or more in your dog and verified by veterinary report: German Shepherds Akitas, Chow Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American Bulldogs, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, (mini pinchers are permitted) Rottweiler's, Wolf dog hybrid, Pit-bull terriers, Presa Canario or any variety of Canary dogs.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Metro Pointe have any available units?
Metro Pointe has 16 units available starting at $951 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro Pointe have?
Some of Metro Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Metro Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Metro Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Metro Pointe offers parking.
Does Metro Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Metro Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Metro Pointe has a pool.
Does Metro Pointe have accessible units?
No, Metro Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Metro Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metro Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland