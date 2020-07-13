All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Oaklee Village

1001 Arion Park Rd · (410) 690-7366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229
Oaklee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 011 · Avail. Sep 14

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 059 · Avail. Aug 14

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 177 · Avail. now

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 095 · Avail. Oct 14

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 14

$940

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaklee Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
This community is conveniently located in the historic Loudon Park neighborhood in Baltimore. From affordable pricing to accommodating features and amenities, our team of leasing professionals will assist in finding you the perfect apartment home. Stop by for a personal tour to see all available floor plan options!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaklee Village have any available units?
Oaklee Village has 13 units available starting at $760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaklee Village have?
Some of Oaklee Village's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaklee Village currently offering any rent specials?
Oaklee Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaklee Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaklee Village is pet friendly.
Does Oaklee Village offer parking?
Yes, Oaklee Village offers parking.
Does Oaklee Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaklee Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaklee Village have a pool?
No, Oaklee Village does not have a pool.
Does Oaklee Village have accessible units?
No, Oaklee Village does not have accessible units.
Does Oaklee Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Oaklee Village does not have units with dishwashers.
