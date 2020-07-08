All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 709 Lyndhurst Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
709 Lyndhurst Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

709 Lyndhurst Street

709 Lyndhurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

709 Lyndhurst Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
FOR RENT! THIS RENOVATION BOAST 3 BR 2.5BA. Inviting Tons of Natural Light. Open Concept, Completely Updated Throughout with Grand Features and Amenities. Innovative Kitchen Design. All New Stainless-Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops And Breakfast Bar. Spacious Sun Fill Rooms, Large Dining & Living Room. Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level. Beautifully Appointed Baths on Each Floor. Large Fully Finished Basement. Main Level Laundry Room. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Lyndhurst Street have any available units?
709 Lyndhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Lyndhurst Street have?
Some of 709 Lyndhurst Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Lyndhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
709 Lyndhurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Lyndhurst Street pet-friendly?
No, 709 Lyndhurst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 709 Lyndhurst Street offer parking?
No, 709 Lyndhurst Street does not offer parking.
Does 709 Lyndhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Lyndhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Lyndhurst Street have a pool?
No, 709 Lyndhurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 709 Lyndhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 709 Lyndhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Lyndhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Lyndhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland