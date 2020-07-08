709 Lyndhurst Street

Amenities

FOR RENT! THIS RENOVATION BOAST 3 BR 2.5BA. Inviting Tons of Natural Light. Open Concept, Completely Updated Throughout with Grand Features and Amenities. Innovative Kitchen Design. All New Stainless-Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops And Breakfast Bar. Spacious Sun Fill Rooms, Large Dining & Living Room. Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level. Beautifully Appointed Baths on Each Floor. Large Fully Finished Basement. Main Level Laundry Room. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes.