Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub yoga elevator dog park internet access

The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style. Our apartment homes for rent are minutes from chic eateries, eclectic shops, friendly local pubs and The Shops at Brewers Hill and Canton Crossing. The pet-friendly apartments at The Porter Brewers Hill are also steps away from retailers including Dry Cleaners, Polish Nail Salon, Plantbar, RevCycle, GNC, and Core Power Yoga.



We offer spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment rentals. Our residents enjoy luxury apartment and community amenities such as energy-efficient full-size washers and dryers, hardwood flooring, granite slab countertops with tile backsplashes, resort-style swimming pool with plush lounge areas and private cabanas, wired business lounge, private bike racks, and dedicated garage parking.



Formerly known as Hanover Brewers Hill, The Porter Brewers Hill’s name pays homage to the historic significance of