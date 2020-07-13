All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like The Porter Brewers Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
The Porter Brewers Hill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

The Porter Brewers Hill

3700 Toone Street · (410) 304-6018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2411 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 2317 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 2507 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2575 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,057

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 1561 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 1361 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Porter Brewers Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
yoga
elevator
dog park
internet access
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style. Our apartment homes for rent are minutes from chic eateries, eclectic shops, friendly local pubs and The Shops at Brewers Hill and Canton Crossing. The pet-friendly apartments at The Porter Brewers Hill are also steps away from retailers including Dry Cleaners, Polish Nail Salon, Plantbar, RevCycle, GNC, and Core Power Yoga.

We offer spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment rentals. Our residents enjoy luxury apartment and community amenities such as energy-efficient full-size washers and dryers, hardwood flooring, granite slab countertops with tile backsplashes, resort-style swimming pool with plush lounge areas and private cabanas, wired business lounge, private bike racks, and dedicated garage parking.

Formerly known as Hanover Brewers Hill, The Porter Brewers Hill’s name pays homage to the historic significance of

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month (1 pet), $35/month (2 pet)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $80/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Porter Brewers Hill have any available units?
The Porter Brewers Hill has 46 units available starting at $1,623 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Porter Brewers Hill have?
Some of The Porter Brewers Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Porter Brewers Hill currently offering any rent specials?
The Porter Brewers Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Porter Brewers Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Porter Brewers Hill is pet friendly.
Does The Porter Brewers Hill offer parking?
Yes, The Porter Brewers Hill offers parking.
Does The Porter Brewers Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Porter Brewers Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Porter Brewers Hill have a pool?
Yes, The Porter Brewers Hill has a pool.
Does The Porter Brewers Hill have accessible units?
No, The Porter Brewers Hill does not have accessible units.
Does The Porter Brewers Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Porter Brewers Hill has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Porter Brewers Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity