Standard at Preston Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking lobby garage on-site laundry

Originally developed by the Rockefeller family, the building evokes the era of the 1920's with impressive limestone colonnades, bronze trim and a gracious lobby detailed in marble and bronze. The Standard, once known as The Standard Oil Building and listed individually in the National Register of Historical Places, has been restored to capture the aura of its original splendor. Southern Management has designed each residence to fit individual tastes, from studios, one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, premium finishes and hardware, and incredible views of the Inner Harbor, downtown Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay