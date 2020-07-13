All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like Standard at Preston Gardens.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Standard at Preston Gardens

501 St Paul St · (410) 989-7466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Downtown Baltimore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-0210 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Standard at Preston Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
lobby
garage
on-site laundry
Originally developed by the Rockefeller family, the building evokes the era of the 1920's with impressive limestone colonnades, bronze trim and a gracious lobby detailed in marble and bronze. The Standard, once known as The Standard Oil Building and listed individually in the National Register of Historical Places, has been restored to capture the aura of its original splendor. Southern Management has designed each residence to fit individual tastes, from studios, one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, premium finishes and hardware, and incredible views of the Inner Harbor, downtown Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 & 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Standard at Preston Gardens have any available units?
Standard at Preston Gardens has a unit available for $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Standard at Preston Gardens have?
Some of Standard at Preston Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Standard at Preston Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Standard at Preston Gardens is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Standard at Preston Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Standard at Preston Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does Standard at Preston Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Standard at Preston Gardens offers parking.
Does Standard at Preston Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Standard at Preston Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Standard at Preston Gardens have a pool?
No, Standard at Preston Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Standard at Preston Gardens have accessible units?
No, Standard at Preston Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Standard at Preston Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Standard at Preston Gardens has units with dishwashers.
