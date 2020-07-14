All apartments in Baltimore
Fordleigh Apartments

4008 Fordleigh Rd · (410) 514-3329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3804D · Avail. Jul 28

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 4005B · Avail. Sep 12

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3805A · Avail. Jul 15

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 4006C · Avail. Oct 9

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3921C · Avail. Sep 12

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fordleigh Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants. It is easily accessible via public transportation and its location makes this property an ideal commute for someone traveling to downtown Baltimore or Towson Maryland.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard/ 1 months rent for conditional
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed
Parking Details: Street, assigned: $20/month. Street parking is available. Reserved parking fee is $20. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Garages for rent onsite

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fordleigh Apartments have any available units?
Fordleigh Apartments has 5 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Fordleigh Apartments have?
Some of Fordleigh Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fordleigh Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fordleigh Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fordleigh Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fordleigh Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fordleigh Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fordleigh Apartments offers parking.
Does Fordleigh Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fordleigh Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fordleigh Apartments have a pool?
No, Fordleigh Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Fordleigh Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fordleigh Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fordleigh Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Fordleigh Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
