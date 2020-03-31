All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6170 PARKWAY DRIVE

6170 Parkway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6170 Parkway Drive, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom unit available for move in 11/19/2018! This unit features updated kitchen, full size washer & dryer, neutral paint color all through out the unit Close to Towson University & Belvedere square. Voucher Holders are welcome to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE have any available units?
6170 PARKWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6170 PARKWAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
