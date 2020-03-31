6170 Parkway Drive, Baltimore, MD 21212 Lake Walker
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom unit available for move in 11/19/2018! This unit features updated kitchen, full size washer & dryer, neutral paint color all through out the unit Close to Towson University & Belvedere square. Voucher Holders are welcome to apply!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE have any available units?
6170 PARKWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6170 PARKWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6170 PARKWAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.