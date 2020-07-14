All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like The Cecil.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
The Cecil
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

The Cecil

1123 North Eutaw Street · (614) 892-9795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1123 North Eutaw Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Madison Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,215

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,215

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,540

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,565

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cecil.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
e-payments
game room
internet access
key fob access
online portal
yoga
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Looking for a place to call home that has character and charm? Stop into this Baltimore Mid-Rise and view housing Selections that are full of history, unique character and stunning finishes. When you choose The Cecil you are choosing a convenient location, remarkable floor plans, stunning views and all the amenities you could ever want. From optional onsite parking, washer/dryers in each apartment home, updated finishes, all within a controlled access building, it is easy to see why The Cecil is a staple of Baltimore. Stop in today and appreciate a part of history.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Please ask for details.
Storage Details: Please ask for details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cecil have any available units?
The Cecil has 7 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cecil have?
Some of The Cecil's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cecil currently offering any rent specials?
The Cecil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cecil pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cecil is pet friendly.
Does The Cecil offer parking?
Yes, The Cecil offers parking.
Does The Cecil have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cecil offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cecil have a pool?
No, The Cecil does not have a pool.
Does The Cecil have accessible units?
No, The Cecil does not have accessible units.
Does The Cecil have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cecil has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Cecil?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity