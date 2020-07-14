Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym 24hr maintenance elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center e-payments game room internet access key fob access online portal yoga

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



Looking for a place to call home that has character and charm? Stop into this Baltimore Mid-Rise and view housing Selections that are full of history, unique character and stunning finishes. When you choose The Cecil you are choosing a convenient location, remarkable floor plans, stunning views and all the amenities you could ever want. From optional onsite parking, washer/dryers in each apartment home, updated finishes, all within a controlled access building, it is easy to see why The Cecil is a staple of Baltimore. Stop in today and appreciate a part of history.