101 Wells.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 parking pass included in rent. Additional passes are $100/month.