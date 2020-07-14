All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

101 Wells

103 E Wells St · (410) 618-1836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C244 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,360

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit B323 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,460

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A412 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Unit A204 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit D156 · Avail. now

$1,790

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A406 · Avail. now

$2,685

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 101 Wells.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
pool table
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

This building, once an industrial space, now offers one- and two-bedroom luxuriously renovated apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 parking pass included in rent. Additional passes are $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 101 Wells have any available units?
101 Wells has 8 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Wells have?
Some of 101 Wells's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Wells currently offering any rent specials?
101 Wells is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Wells pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Wells is pet friendly.
Does 101 Wells offer parking?
Yes, 101 Wells offers parking.
Does 101 Wells have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Wells offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Wells have a pool?
No, 101 Wells does not have a pool.
Does 101 Wells have accessible units?
No, 101 Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Wells have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Wells has units with dishwashers.

