Apartment List
/
MD
/
mays chapel
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:39 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD

📍

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
630 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
630 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
"CHAPELGATE" Interior Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2/1 baths and a 1 car garage - Open Floor Plan on Main Level - Eat-in Kitchen plus Separate Dining Area - Access to Private Deck - Master Bedroom with Walk In in Closet & Remodel Master Bath,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
3 GURTEEN CT #101
3 Gurteen Court, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
GREAT FIRST FLOOR CONDO! ENTER THROUGH THE BUILDING OR YOUR OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH WALKWAY TO THE PATIO & SLIDING GLASS DOORS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED - IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE NEWER WASHER, HOT WATER HEATER, REFRIGERATOR, FURNACE & AC.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
16 CASTLEHILL CT
16 Castlehill Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly renovated End of Group in convenient Mays Chapel. Recent renovations and updates include: wonderful kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counter tops and offers a large eat-in table area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
7 WALTON WAY
7 Walton Way, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Immaculate town homes at great location with excellent schools. Close to stores, restaurants medical centers, bus service and all major travel routes.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
14 FARADAY DR
14 Faraday Drive, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Rent this just renovated 2 Bedroom, 3/1 Bath townhome. Freshly painted throughout, 2020 Kitchen, Baths & Powder Room. Luxury vinyl wood grain flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room & Foyer. Eat-in Kitchen w/granite & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Mays Chapel
1 Unit Available
1 LOUGH MASK CT #302
1 Lough, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2BR 2BA CONDO IN DESIRABLE MAYS CHAPEL.,FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET,NEW WINDOWS, UPDATED APPLIANCES,VERY PRIVATE BALCONY OVERLOOKING WOODED AREA ....A MUST SEE1
Results within 1 mile of Mays Chapel
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lutherville - Timonium
13 Units Available
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
500 PADIAN LANE
500 Padian Lane, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
Rarely available for rent single family home in the Mays Chapel area of Cockeysville. This home sits on a 1.36 acre yard with plenty of privacy & parking.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$925
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Woodbrook Village
48 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
$
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$939
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,420
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Wyndhurst
7 Units Available
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$820
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
863 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
106 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
City GuideMays Chapel
Apparently, the entire area around Mays Chapel, MD is haunted. The ghostly characters are said to include that of Edgar Allen Poe, the 19th-century poet and author, who died under "mysterious" circumstances in Baltimore in 1847.

Mays Chapel, MD is a census-designated place (CDP) and an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,420. Though Mays Chapel represents a small area within Maryland, the local amenities in the surrounding districts are plentiful. The Baltimore Beltway and Baltimore Harrisburg Expressway are merely a few minutes away.

Moving to Mays Chapel

How much Will it Cost

Unfortunately, the cost of living and also the cost of renting in Mays Chapel, MD is greatly higher than the U.S. average.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least six weeks in order to find an apartment or house in Mays Chapel. There's a relatively high rental demand in the area. With this in mind, be prepared to place an immediate deposit on your rental preference.

What You Need

When considering rental apartments or rental houses in Mays Chapel, the processes involved are just the same as when renting elsewhere. As the prospective tenant, you'll be required to prove your current employment status and income. You'll also be asked for bank account details, and the landlord may make a request for contact details with respect to your previous three landlords.

Neighborhoods in Mays Chapel

Even for a small community, Mays Chapel boasts a few distinct neighborhoods.

Farms Lane: If you are searching for either apartments for rent or townhouses for rent in the Mays Chapel area, then be sure to check out Farms Lane. The neighborhood is within easy walking distance of shops and restaurants.

Roundtop Court: Roundtop Court has a small selection of pet-friendly studio apartments for rent. Once again, the area is located within minutes of a variety of local amenities.

Reflection Knoll: Reflection Knoll makes for a convenient location with respect to roadway access to other parts of the region. Further, it's very close to local shopping centers but is surrounded by an assortment of recreational resources at the same time, including golfing facilities, swimming pools, areas for hiking and biking, and tennis courts.

Life in Mays Chapel

Getting Around

The Baltimore Beltway and Baltimore Harrisburg Expressway are only a few-minutes drive from Mays Chapel. There's an Amtrak station situated some 8.8 miles from the center of the small neighborhood at North Charles Street. There is another one on Amtrak Way in Baltimore, 16.9 miles away. The nearest airport to Mays Chapel is Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, located on Friendship Road in Baltimore, only 8.3 miles from the neighborhood.

Keeping Busy

For those who enjoy art, check out the Baltimore Museum of Art, which plays host to an internationally renowned collection of 19th-century works. The Edgar Allen Poe House and Museum in Baltimore was opened to the public in 1949. This small, rather unassuming house is where Poe resided during the 1830's. If you have a penchant for teeth, then be sure to visit The National Museum of Dentistry on East Monument Street in Baltimore, which is said to be the first dental school in the world. There's plenty of golfing opportunities in the area as well. Among the numerous 18-hole golf courses to be found is Baltimore Country Club - East at Timonium, less than a mile from the heart of Mays Chapel. The 19th hole at the Baltimore Country Club is reputed to be very popular with the local golfing community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mays Chapel?
The average rent price for Mays Chapel rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,020.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mays Chapel?
Some of the colleges located in the Mays Chapel area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mays Chapel?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mays Chapel from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

Similar Pages

Mays Chapel 2 BedroomsMays Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mays Chapel Apartments with BalconyMays Chapel Apartments with Parking
Mays Chapel Apartments with Pool