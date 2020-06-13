156 Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD📍
Mays Chapel, MD is a census-designated place (CDP) and an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,420. Though Mays Chapel represents a small area within Maryland, the local amenities in the surrounding districts are plentiful. The Baltimore Beltway and Baltimore Harrisburg Expressway are merely a few minutes away.
How much Will it Cost
Unfortunately, the cost of living and also the cost of renting in Mays Chapel, MD is greatly higher than the U.S. average.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least six weeks in order to find an apartment or house in Mays Chapel. There's a relatively high rental demand in the area. With this in mind, be prepared to place an immediate deposit on your rental preference.
What You Need
When considering rental apartments or rental houses in Mays Chapel, the processes involved are just the same as when renting elsewhere. As the prospective tenant, you'll be required to prove your current employment status and income. You'll also be asked for bank account details, and the landlord may make a request for contact details with respect to your previous three landlords.
Even for a small community, Mays Chapel boasts a few distinct neighborhoods.
Farms Lane: If you are searching for either apartments for rent or townhouses for rent in the Mays Chapel area, then be sure to check out Farms Lane. The neighborhood is within easy walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Roundtop Court: Roundtop Court has a small selection of pet-friendly studio apartments for rent. Once again, the area is located within minutes of a variety of local amenities.
Reflection Knoll: Reflection Knoll makes for a convenient location with respect to roadway access to other parts of the region. Further, it's very close to local shopping centers but is surrounded by an assortment of recreational resources at the same time, including golfing facilities, swimming pools, areas for hiking and biking, and tennis courts.
Getting Around
The Baltimore Beltway and Baltimore Harrisburg Expressway are only a few-minutes drive from Mays Chapel. There's an Amtrak station situated some 8.8 miles from the center of the small neighborhood at North Charles Street. There is another one on Amtrak Way in Baltimore, 16.9 miles away. The nearest airport to Mays Chapel is Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, located on Friendship Road in Baltimore, only 8.3 miles from the neighborhood.
Keeping Busy
For those who enjoy art, check out the Baltimore Museum of Art, which plays host to an internationally renowned collection of 19th-century works. The Edgar Allen Poe House and Museum in Baltimore was opened to the public in 1949. This small, rather unassuming house is where Poe resided during the 1830's. If you have a penchant for teeth, then be sure to visit The National Museum of Dentistry on East Monument Street in Baltimore, which is said to be the first dental school in the world. There's plenty of golfing opportunities in the area as well. Among the numerous 18-hole golf courses to be found is Baltimore Country Club - East at Timonium, less than a mile from the heart of Mays Chapel. The 19th hole at the Baltimore Country Club is reputed to be very popular with the local golfing community.