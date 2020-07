Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

The Mount Royal Apartments, a historic icon centrally located in Mount Vernon, houses some of the finest Baltimore apartments for rent. With a Walk Score of 92, The Mount Royal Apartments is only one block from The University of Baltimore and Penn Station, around the corner from MICA, Peabody Institute of John Hopkins University, and The Walters Art Museum. You will not find a better Baltimore location with both garage and open surface parking available.



This classic building features an array of renovated apartments for rent - studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes, with 12 decades of Baltimore history. The Mount Royal Apartments combine a convenient and cultural location, complete with a host of rendy amenities and spacious, modern apartment homes, to create the perfect living environment.



