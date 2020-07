Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities business center bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Live in Baltimore, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near North Rock Glen Road and North Chapel Gate Lane, Rock Glen Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Baltimore has to offer.



Rock Glen Apartments offers unique studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes that include renovated kitchens, large closets, and patios/balconies among other exclusive amenities available to our residents.