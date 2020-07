Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub cable included extra storage oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Smart living means living here. Offering spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as two and three bedroom townhomes, Liberty Gardens Apartments boast house-sized rooms and over-sized closets with every floor plan. If you're commuting, you'll appreciate our location! You can be on the Beltway, I-795, in Owing Mills or downtown within minutes. With schools, shopping and recreation just a few blocks away, your lifestyle will instantly become easier.