/
/
/
lake walker
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
401 Apartments for rent in Lake Walker, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
950 sqft
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$907
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
650 sqft
Lake Falls Apartments is located at 6106 Northwood Drive Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6137 PARKWAY DRIVE
6137 Parkway Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
This is a first floor unit with living room, bedroom, kitchen and bath. Use of the basement is permitted and basement has a shared washer/dryer (shared with unit #2)..Located conveniently close to small neighborhood businesses and shopping centers.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6401 Clearspring Rd
6401 Clearspring Rd, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Close to Towson University. Oversize, furnished, clean, quiet property in a great location. One person per room, no pets. Lots of storage space. Utilities are included. Set up for 4 rooms ($800 each). Spacious property.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Walker
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
29 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
21 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University and Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and upgraded kitchens. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
10 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1020 E Belvedere Ave
1020 East Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
1020 E Belvedere Ave - Property Id: 303757 Available July 1st. Two levels plus basement. Open concept layout with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The property has central AC and laundry room and 4th bedroom in the basement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 Sheridan Ave
1216 Sheridan Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
Sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome in Woodbourne ~ HUGE Backyard! - Sunny 3 bedroom in Woodbourne area boasts large windows, freshly stained hardwood floors, and HUGE backyard! Main level living room features floor to ceiling windows for ample natural light.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Southfield Pl
14 Southfield Place, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1420 sqft
Homeland Gem - Property Id: 296012 Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1316 Cedarcroft Road
1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
912 sqft
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
304 Old Trail Road
304 Old Trail, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1216 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 1.5 bath home for rent in historic Rodgers Forge.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1109 Meridene Dr 1st floor
1109 Meridene Drive, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom Apartments With Washer/Dryer - 2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer Very nice Neighborhood (RLNE5858070)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Dumbarton Road
227 Dumbarton Road, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
227 Dumbarton Road Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Townhome for Rent in Rodgers Forge - Gorgeous townhome in Rodgers Forge features hardwood floors & architectural details throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 BENNINGHAUS ROAD
537 Benninghaus Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
537 BENNINGHAUS ROAD - 3 Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhouse available in Baltimore Special features include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gated yard, basement for storage, and ADT Security.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5245 Downing Road
5245 Downing Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5245 Downing Road Available 09/01/20 For This Lovely Three BDRM In Gaited Community - The Villages of Homeland in North Baltimore is a gaited condominium community occupying more than five acres, the neighborhood provides residents with an abundance
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
726 OVERBROOK RD
726 Overbrook Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Upper Level Apartment -- New Carpet. - Bright , Clean and Ready to Move Into.Off street parking in Driveway - Very Nice Apartment
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5506 MIDWOOD AVENUE
5506 Midwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
726 sqft
You will love the quality and comfort of this exceptional renovation, full of modern amenities! Enjoy comfortable living in this home near Belvedere Square with gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and brand new carpet in the 2 bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1222 HARWOOD AVENUE
1222 Harwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1216 sqft
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath end townhome and make it your home today! Recently updated main bathroom. Bright bay window in living room. Large dining area and hardwood floors on main floor and upstairs bedrooms.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
118 E NORTHERN PKWY
118 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
ALL BRICK CENTER HALL COLONIAL. DEEDED EXTRA SIDE LOT OFFERS SPACE AND PRIVACY.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1046 TUNBRIDGE ROAD
1046 Tunbridge Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
No showings until July 10, 2020. Updated and quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath end of group brick townhome. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen with newer cabinets, counter tops, flooring, and appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 HEARTH COURT
119 Hearth Court, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Stunning end-of-group, garage townhouse loaded w/upgrades.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6802 Sherwood Road
6802 Sherwood Road, Towson, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1764 sqft
Lovely Well-Maintained Home Stoneleigh Historic Area - Lovely Well-Maintained Single Family Home in established Stoneleigh Historic Community. Quiet street, Open floor plan, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Tons of high-end updates.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDParkville, MDCarney, MDLutherville, MDMays Chapel, MDTimonium, MDOverlea, MD