Baltimore, MD
Westview Commons
Westview Commons

1001 Ingleside Avenue · (410) 376-5812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Ingleside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21228

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1051 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westview Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Westview Commons offers apartment home living in a lovely, established neighborhood in Baltimore County. Just off of 695 at Route 40, Westview Commons is located close to both Catonsville Community College and UMBC. Within walking distance to Westview Shopping Center and only minutes from Security Mall, grocery stores, specialty shops, restaurants and more! Westview Commons has all the comfort and convenience you want at an affordable price! Westview Commons offers apartment homes and commercial office space conveniently located for all your needs!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 25lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westview Commons have any available units?
Westview Commons has a unit available for $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Westview Commons have?
Some of Westview Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westview Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Westview Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westview Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Westview Commons is pet friendly.
Does Westview Commons offer parking?
Yes, Westview Commons offers parking.
Does Westview Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westview Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westview Commons have a pool?
No, Westview Commons does not have a pool.
Does Westview Commons have accessible units?
No, Westview Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Westview Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westview Commons has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Westview Commons?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

