Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Westview Commons offers apartment home living in a lovely, established neighborhood in Baltimore County. Just off of 695 at Route 40, Westview Commons is located close to both Catonsville Community College and UMBC. Within walking distance to Westview Shopping Center and only minutes from Security Mall, grocery stores, specialty shops, restaurants and more! Westview Commons has all the comfort and convenience you want at an affordable price! Westview Commons offers apartment homes and commercial office space conveniently located for all your needs!