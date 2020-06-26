All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

250 N MONROE ST

250 Us Route 1 · No Longer Available
Location

250 Us Route 1, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 N MONROE ST have any available units?
250 N MONROE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 250 N MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
250 N MONROE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 N MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 250 N MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 250 N MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 250 N MONROE ST offers parking.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
