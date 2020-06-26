Rent Calculator
250 N MONROE ST
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM
250 N MONROE ST
250 Us Route 1
·
No Longer Available
Location
250 Us Route 1, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 250 N MONROE ST have any available units?
250 N MONROE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 250 N MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
250 N MONROE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 N MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 250 N MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 250 N MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 250 N MONROE ST offers parking.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 N MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 N MONROE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
