Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room dog park doorman game room green community guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving sauna

Experience a whole new perspective on city living when you choose The

Promenade. Take your place in the legacy of Baltimore's vibrant Inner

Harbor and the city's most prestigious waterfront community – Harbor East.

Surrounded by the sweeping skylines of downtown Baltimore, these Harbor

East apartments are second to none. Enjoy exciting harborside life near the

National Aquarium and Little Italy, and the convenience of being just

minutes from the Shot Tower Metro Station and Camden MARC Station. You

won't find a more desirable location anywhere else. The Promenade at Harbor East features an impressive range of quality

amenities and gorgeous apartment features, creating an elegant atmosphere

of fine taste, comfort and healthy living. With everything you want located

right where you live, you'll know you're living in the right place. The

Promenade at Harbor East is without a doubt among the best for Baltimore

apartments.