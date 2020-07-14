All apartments in Baltimore
Dunhill North Apartments.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Dunhill North Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
7910 Dunhill Village Cir · (410) 390-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7910 Dunhill Village Cir, Baltimore, MD 21244

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7900-201 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7904-203 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,215

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 7928-203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,240

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dunhill North Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Dunhill North Apartments in the Milford Mill neighborhood in Baltimore, MD offer very large and comfortable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom. Were in the center of everything you need. Public transit is at your doorstep MTA Bus stops here with service to 4 Metro stations. Just one minute to the Baltimore Beltway (I-695)! 10 minutes to I-83 or I-95, Social Security Headquarters, and Northwest Hospital, and everyday shopping. 20 minutes to Camden Yards and the Baltimore Inner Harbor. And in the neighborhood youll find schools, grocery stores, great shopping and services, a public library & great parks and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months or 6 months ($50 more monthly)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for each occupant 18 or older
Deposit: $300 - $900 refundable holding fee, which becomes refundable deposit upon application approval
Move-in Fees: $100 one-time, non-refundable move-in fee & One full month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dunhill North Apartments have any available units?
Dunhill North Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Dunhill North Apartments have?
Some of Dunhill North Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dunhill North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dunhill North Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dunhill North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dunhill North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dunhill North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dunhill North Apartments offers parking.
Does Dunhill North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dunhill North Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dunhill North Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Dunhill North Apartments has a pool.
Does Dunhill North Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dunhill North Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dunhill North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dunhill North Apartments has units with dishwashers.

