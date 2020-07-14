Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Dunhill North Apartments in the Milford Mill neighborhood in Baltimore, MD offer very large and comfortable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom. Were in the center of everything you need. Public transit is at your doorstep MTA Bus stops here with service to 4 Metro stations. Just one minute to the Baltimore Beltway (I-695)! 10 minutes to I-83 or I-95, Social Security Headquarters, and Northwest Hospital, and everyday shopping. 20 minutes to Camden Yards and the Baltimore Inner Harbor. And in the neighborhood youll find schools, grocery stores, great shopping and services, a public library & great parks and recreation.