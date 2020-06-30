Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed accepts section 8 coffee bar on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal pet friendly

Welcome to Pangea Oaks in the Garwyn Oaks area, just northwest of Baltimore! This 139 unit community features beautifully rehabbed 1-2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment in Pangea Oaks is beautifully designed and may include amenities like security cameras, hardwood floors, quality appliances, central a/c and balcony view!



These Garwyn Oaks apartments are perfect for nature lovers, with a convenient location near Hanlon Park & Lake Ashburton. Residents that commute will enjoy Pangea Oaks prime location in Baltimore, close to major bus lines - 91, 15, M2, B and subway station Mondawmin Mall & Coldspring Lane! Please call to check availability and schedule a showing at Pangea Oaks!