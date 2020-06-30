All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Pangea Oaks

2908 Garrison Blvd · (410) 709-3063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2908 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21216
Garwyn Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2924-T · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 2914-A · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 2947-B · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accepts section 8
coffee bar
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Welcome to Pangea Oaks in the Garwyn Oaks area, just northwest of Baltimore! This 139 unit community features beautifully rehabbed 1-2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment in Pangea Oaks is beautifully designed and may include amenities like security cameras, hardwood floors, quality appliances, central a/c and balcony view!

These Garwyn Oaks apartments are perfect for nature lovers, with a convenient location near Hanlon Park & Lake Ashburton. Residents that commute will enjoy Pangea Oaks prime location in Baltimore, close to major bus lines - 91, 15, M2, B and subway station Mondawmin Mall & Coldspring Lane! Please call to check availability and schedule a showing at Pangea Oaks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: outside patio

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pangea Oaks have any available units?
Pangea Oaks has 4 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Oaks have?
Some of Pangea Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Oaks offers parking.
Does Pangea Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Oaks have a pool?
No, Pangea Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Pangea Oaks has accessible units.
Does Pangea Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pangea Oaks has units with dishwashers.

