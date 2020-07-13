Amenities
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Spacious living spaces, unmatched access, unique features, exceptional amenities and a walkable neighborhood makes McHenry Row your place to call home. Close to everything and far from ordinary. Every apartment home offers first-rate finishes including Energy Star stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, exposed metal ceilings, maple cabinets, granite countertops and designer tile. Lofts, balconies, spacious and distinctive floor plans are yours for the choosing with a plan to suit every lifestyle. This exceptional pet-friendly living environment offers controlled-access entry, plentiful garage parking with electric vehicle charging stations, Zagster Bike Share, concierge services and a covered bicycle and kayak storage. To further enhance your living experience there are unique amenity spaces to socialize, educate and enhance ...