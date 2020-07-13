All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM

McHenry Row

Open Now until 6pm
1700 Whetstone Way · (410) 220-2292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 30-326 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 31-515 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 30-412 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 31-311 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30-420 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 30-413 · Avail. Nov 4

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 30-320 · Avail. now

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McHenry Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool table
garage
media room
internet cafe
fire pit
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
online portal
trash valet
yoga
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Spacious living spaces, unmatched access, unique features, exceptional amenities and a walkable neighborhood makes McHenry Row your place to call home. Close to everything and far from ordinary. Every apartment home offers first-rate finishes including Energy Star stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, exposed metal ceilings, maple cabinets, granite countertops and designer tile. Lofts, balconies, spacious and distinctive floor plans are yours for the choosing with a plan to suit every lifestyle. This exceptional pet-friendly living environment offers controlled-access entry, plentiful garage parking with electric vehicle charging stations, Zagster Bike Share, concierge services and a covered bicycle and kayak storage. To further enhance your living experience there are unique amenity spaces to socialize, educate and enhance ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $31 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $125/ month. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: $40-$120/month (Depending on size)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McHenry Row have any available units?
McHenry Row has 21 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does McHenry Row have?
Some of McHenry Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McHenry Row currently offering any rent specials?
McHenry Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McHenry Row pet-friendly?
Yes, McHenry Row is pet friendly.
Does McHenry Row offer parking?
Yes, McHenry Row offers parking.
Does McHenry Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McHenry Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McHenry Row have a pool?
Yes, McHenry Row has a pool.
Does McHenry Row have accessible units?
No, McHenry Row does not have accessible units.
Does McHenry Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McHenry Row has units with dishwashers.
