Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym game room parking playground pool table garage media room internet cafe fire pit pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby online portal trash valet yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Spacious living spaces, unmatched access, unique features, exceptional amenities and a walkable neighborhood makes McHenry Row your place to call home. Close to everything and far from ordinary. Every apartment home offers first-rate finishes including Energy Star stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, exposed metal ceilings, maple cabinets, granite countertops and designer tile. Lofts, balconies, spacious and distinctive floor plans are yours for the choosing with a plan to suit every lifestyle. This exceptional pet-friendly living environment offers controlled-access entry, plentiful garage parking with electric vehicle charging stations, Zagster Bike Share, concierge services and a covered bicycle and kayak storage. To further enhance your living experience there are unique amenity spaces to socialize, educate and enhance ...