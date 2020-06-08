All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1729 PATAPSCO STREET

1729 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated house for rent on quiet street in Federal Hill. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, deck and many more beautiful finishes! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1729 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET have?
Some of 1729 PATAPSCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1729 PATAPSCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 PATAPSCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1729 PATAPSCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1729 PATAPSCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 PATAPSCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1729 PATAPSCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1729 PATAPSCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 PATAPSCO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

