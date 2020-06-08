1729 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 SBIC - West Federal Hill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated house for rent on quiet street in Federal Hill. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood floors, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, deck and many more beautiful finishes! Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET have any available units?
1729 PATAPSCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 PATAPSCO STREET have?
Some of 1729 PATAPSCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 PATAPSCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1729 PATAPSCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.