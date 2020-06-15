All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

306 W Franklin

306 West Franklin Street · (410) 376-8476
Location

306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 W Franklin 504 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 306 W Franklin 704 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 306 W Franklin 605 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 306 W Franklin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
internet access
media room
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore. Live hassle-free and efficiently in one of Zahlcos Urban Living communities, The Congress located at 306 W Franklin St.

This historic gem will bring you back to the days of luxurious marble finishes and plaster moldings. A fixture over the last century in downtown Baltimore, the Congress was originally constructed as a Hotel for Mayfair theater patrons in 1903.

Apartment & Community Features:
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom
Hardwood floors throughout
Energy efficient appliances - Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Heat/AC
Washer/Dryer In Unit
FREE Water, Sewage and Trash removal
Online Rent Payments
Parking Options available
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK (max 2)

Included in Rent :
Water/Sewer, Trash, and a 24/7 fitness center membership!

Your own additional expense :
BGE (Baltimore Gas & Electric), Parking $90 (attached gated lot), WiFi/Cable, Pets (we are breed friendly) $20 Cat / $30 Dog per month + $150 pet fee.

Lease options :
6 (minium) - 18 months (maximum)
6 - 9 months = $100 short term fee per month. 10 to 18 months = standard lease

Security deposit :
Ranges on your background/credit. Minimum $500 to full month's rent


Preferred Employers, ENJOY A WAIVED $50 application fee on us! : John Hopkins Hospital & University, University of MD Medical Center & Campus, Peabody Institute Campus, University of Baltimore, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore City Fire, Active U.S. Military, Baltimore City Teachers, Baltimore City Government & Federal Employees

A central location means youll have quick access to surrounding neighbors and popular spots Baltimore has to offer like Mount Vernon, Inner Harbor, Power Plant LIVE, Charles Village, Hampden, Little Italy, Fells Point, Harbor East, Ridgelys Delight, Federal Hill, Pigtown, Riverside, Otterbien, Mt Vernon, Midtown, Charles North, Butchers Hill, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium and the Canton Waterfront Park offering beautiful views of the harbor!


Professionally Managed by Zahlco Management
AN EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

(RLNE3654547)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $100
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions: 40 Pounds, no- pitbulls, rottweiler
Parking Details: Neighboring Parking lot.
Storage Details: Available closets
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 W Franklin have any available units?
306 W Franklin has 3 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 W Franklin have?
Some of 306 W Franklin's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 W Franklin currently offering any rent specials?
306 W Franklin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 W Franklin pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 W Franklin is pet friendly.
Does 306 W Franklin offer parking?
Yes, 306 W Franklin offers parking.
Does 306 W Franklin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 W Franklin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 W Franklin have a pool?
No, 306 W Franklin does not have a pool.
Does 306 W Franklin have accessible units?
Yes, 306 W Franklin has accessible units.
Does 306 W Franklin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 W Franklin has units with dishwashers.
