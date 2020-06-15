Amenities

306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore. Live hassle-free and efficiently in one of Zahlcos Urban Living communities, The Congress located at 306 W Franklin St.



This historic gem will bring you back to the days of luxurious marble finishes and plaster moldings. A fixture over the last century in downtown Baltimore, the Congress was originally constructed as a Hotel for Mayfair theater patrons in 1903.



Apartment & Community Features:

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom

Hardwood floors throughout

Energy efficient appliances - Microwave, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Heat/AC

Washer/Dryer In Unit

FREE Water, Sewage and Trash removal

Online Rent Payments

Parking Options available

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK (max 2)



Included in Rent :

Water/Sewer, Trash, and a 24/7 fitness center membership!



Your own additional expense :

BGE (Baltimore Gas & Electric), Parking $90 (attached gated lot), WiFi/Cable, Pets (we are breed friendly) $20 Cat / $30 Dog per month + $150 pet fee.



Lease options :

6 (minium) - 18 months (maximum)

6 - 9 months = $100 short term fee per month. 10 to 18 months = standard lease



Security deposit :

Ranges on your background/credit. Minimum $500 to full month's rent





Preferred Employers, ENJOY A WAIVED $50 application fee on us! : John Hopkins Hospital & University, University of MD Medical Center & Campus, Peabody Institute Campus, University of Baltimore, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore City Fire, Active U.S. Military, Baltimore City Teachers, Baltimore City Government & Federal Employees



A central location means youll have quick access to surrounding neighbors and popular spots Baltimore has to offer like Mount Vernon, Inner Harbor, Power Plant LIVE, Charles Village, Hampden, Little Italy, Fells Point, Harbor East, Ridgelys Delight, Federal Hill, Pigtown, Riverside, Otterbien, Mt Vernon, Midtown, Charles North, Butchers Hill, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium and the Canton Waterfront Park offering beautiful views of the harbor!





Professionally Managed by Zahlco Management

AN EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



