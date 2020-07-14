All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Queen Anne Belvedere

1214 N Charles St · (410) 346-3480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1206C · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 1208C · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-205 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 441 sqft

Unit 1222B · Avail. now

$1,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 1222A · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit CH-219A · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 14-201 · Avail. now

$1,730

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1766 sqft

Unit 14-306 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Queen Anne Belvedere.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Life just got simpler. Located in Mount Vernon - a vibrant and historical community in the heart of Baltimore - Queen Anne Belvedere realizes that the simple things in life set us apart. With a Walk Score of 95, you'll be delighted to find that only minutes from your door are world-class shops and restaurants, transit hubs, The University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, The Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater, and the Inner Harbor.\n \nQueen Anne Belvedere offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartment rental homes in Mount Vernon. Residents are often found enjoying the neighborhood's European feel as well as relaxing in the beautiful courtyard by the fountain. We combine great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore. As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/pet
restrictions: Breed- 80lbs limit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Queen Anne Belvedere have any available units?
Queen Anne Belvedere has 20 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Queen Anne Belvedere have?
Some of Queen Anne Belvedere's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Queen Anne Belvedere currently offering any rent specials?
Queen Anne Belvedere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Queen Anne Belvedere pet-friendly?
Yes, Queen Anne Belvedere is pet friendly.
Does Queen Anne Belvedere offer parking?
Yes, Queen Anne Belvedere offers parking.
Does Queen Anne Belvedere have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Queen Anne Belvedere offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Queen Anne Belvedere have a pool?
No, Queen Anne Belvedere does not have a pool.
Does Queen Anne Belvedere have accessible units?
Yes, Queen Anne Belvedere has accessible units.
Does Queen Anne Belvedere have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Queen Anne Belvedere has units with dishwashers.

