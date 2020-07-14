Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Life just got simpler. Located in Mount Vernon - a vibrant and historical community in the heart of Baltimore - Queen Anne Belvedere realizes that the simple things in life set us apart. With a Walk Score of 95, you'll be delighted to find that only minutes from your door are world-class shops and restaurants, transit hubs, The University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, The Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater, and the Inner Harbor.



Queen Anne Belvedere offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartment rental homes in Mount Vernon. Residents are often found enjoying the neighborhood's European feel as well as relaxing in the beautiful courtyard by the fountain. We combine great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore. As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.

