Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:06 AM

521 St Paul Street

521 Saint Paul St · (410) 324-7233
Location

521 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$1,285

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,285

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,665

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 521 St Paul Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
yoga
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Generously sized living spaces provide the perfect backdrop for entertaining or relaxing at home

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: No parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 521 St Paul Street have any available units?
521 St Paul Street has 4 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 St Paul Street have?
Some of 521 St Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 St Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 St Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 St Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 St Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 521 St Paul Street offer parking?
No, 521 St Paul Street does not offer parking.
Does 521 St Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 St Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 St Paul Street have a pool?
No, 521 St Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 St Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 521 St Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 St Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 St Paul Street has units with dishwashers.

