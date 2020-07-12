/
/
/
sbic west federal hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
118 Apartments for rent in SBIC - West Federal Hill, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1230 S Charles St
1230 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
1230 S Charles St Available 08/21/20 Bright 2-bedroom Fed Hill Home ~ Ideal Location! - Two-bedroom Federal Hill home boasts bright living areas, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and tons of space! Main level features living room with high ceilings
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1719 PATAPSCO STREET
1719 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BR 2 BA ROWHOME WITH PARKING GARAGE IN FEDERAL HILL NEIGHBORHOOD! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT MAIN LEVEL. BLACK AND WHITE CHECKERED TITLE IN KITCHEN. LOVELY OUTSIDE AREA PERFECT FOR GRILLING IN THE SUMMERTIME.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1720 S HANOVER STREET
1720 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1224 sqft
2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED, EXPOSED BRICK, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, WASHER AND DRYER, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, LARGE BATHROOM, DESIRABLE LOCATION
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1628 CHARLES STREET S
1628 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,199
1725 sqft
**Very Large Bedrooms**The 4 bedrooms in this home are very big and even in size. This spacious townhome has a newly renovated kitchen with granite counters, all new stainless steal appliances, refinished wooden flooring surfaces, and much more.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1624 S CHARLES STREET
1624 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2110 sqft
Great 4 bedroom unit with equal size bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on a great street in Federal Hill. Walking distance to all the Fed Hill has to offer. House does not include parking but plenty of street parking with permits.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1501 Clarkson Street
1501 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
960 sqft
$1,600 Large 1 bedroom 1 bath End of unit townhouse in Federal Hill. Walk to Cross Street and stadiums. New appliances. Finished basement can be used as guest room. Very open concept with a large kitchen. Laundry is on first floor.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1649 S HANOVER STREET
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3724 sqft
Rarely available updated 3 BR/1 BA apartment at a great price in Federal Hill! Newly renovated kitchen. Hardwood floors. High ceilings with loft style layout. Available immediately.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9 W CLEMENT STREET
9 West Clement Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1326 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom rental in the heart of Federal Hill! Close to everything! Available 8/1/20. This home features wood floors, separate living room and dining room, open kitchen design and 1/2 bath on first level.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
49 E HEATH STREET
49 East Heath Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Complete re-hab in 2009 includes new heating and a/c, water heater, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, cherry hardwood floors, tilt windows, w /w carpeting, ceiling fans.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
115 RANDALL STREET W
115 West Randall Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1368 sqft
GOURGOUS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOM ROWHOME IN PRIME FEDERAL HILL LOCATION. 2 BEDROOMS ON THE SECOND LEVEL AND BASEMENT WITH CLOSET AND WINDOW.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
25 E HEATH STREET
25 East Heath Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1201 sqft
Same day virtual tours through FaceTime/Zoom available by request. Be sure to view the 3D tour as well. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Federal Hill hits all the marks.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1301 CLARKSON STREET
1301 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1288 sqft
To Schedule a showing please either:schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser. To fill out an application visit and click ~homes for rent~ tab.
1 of 21
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
1650 S CHARLES STREET
1650 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2092 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in prime location with 3 PARKING SPOTS!This 4 story, end of row house features a roof deck with panoramic views of the city, a fully finished basement, washer/dryer hardwood floors on the main level.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1228 CHARLES STREET N
1228 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$900
500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect chance to live in an unbelievable location close to 83, Penn Station, downtown Baltimore, and everything Mount Vernon has to offer within blocks. Spacious studio apt with updated and clean kitchen and bath. Laundry in unit! Available now!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1528 OLIVE STREET
1528 Olive Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Tons of Style and charm await you in this beautiful townhome offering hardwood floors, built in bookcase, a private courtyard with a hot tub , private balcony and a finished basement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1612 S HANOVER STREET
1612 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated large townhouse with parking for 2-3 cars and roof deck ! rooms are all very large & basement is spacious, finished & can be used as a 4th bedroom.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1946 LIGHT STREET
1946 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
Available September 1st - Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end-of-group rowhome in Federal Hill. The main level is bright and airy with a very open floor plan that leads to a fenced patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1608 S. Hanover St
1608 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
996 sqft
1608 S.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1450 LIGHT STREET
1450 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Available September 1st - Light-Filled, Renovated 2 Story Apartment featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick and in-unit Laundry.
Results within 1 mile of SBIC - West Federal Hill
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
61 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDLansdowne, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDFerndale, MDPasadena, MD