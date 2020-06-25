Roland Ridge

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.