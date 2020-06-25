All apartments in Baltimore
Roland Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Roland Ridge

4412 Laplata Ave · (410) 514-6710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1500-04 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 4410-03 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roland Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
furnished
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83. At this garden style community, nestled in the Medfield neighborhood (between Roland Park and Hampden), you will only ever be minutes away from great restaurants, shopping, public parks and much more! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Roland Ridge have any available units?
Roland Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Roland Ridge have?
Some of Roland Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roland Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Roland Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Roland Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Roland Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Roland Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Roland Ridge offers parking.
Does Roland Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Roland Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Roland Ridge have a pool?
No, Roland Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Roland Ridge have accessible units?
No, Roland Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Roland Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Roland Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
