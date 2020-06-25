Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal range furnished extra storage oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground bbq/grill internet access cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83. At this garden style community, nestled in the Medfield neighborhood (between Roland Park and Hampden), you will only ever be minutes away from great restaurants, shopping, public parks and much more! Welcome home!