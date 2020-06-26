Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1727 McHenry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1727 McHenry St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1727 McHenry St
1727 Mchenry Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1727 Mchenry Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome
Property Highlights
-New Carpet on 2nd Level
-Hardwood Flooring on Main Level
-Deck off of Kitchen
-Fenced in Backyard
-Washer & Dryer
-Close to Public Transit
(RLNE4932383)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1727 McHenry St have any available units?
1727 McHenry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1727 McHenry St have?
Some of 1727 McHenry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1727 McHenry St currently offering any rent specials?
1727 McHenry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 McHenry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 McHenry St is pet friendly.
Does 1727 McHenry St offer parking?
No, 1727 McHenry St does not offer parking.
Does 1727 McHenry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 McHenry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 McHenry St have a pool?
No, 1727 McHenry St does not have a pool.
Does 1727 McHenry St have accessible units?
No, 1727 McHenry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 McHenry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 McHenry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland