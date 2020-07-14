All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like Williston Apartments & Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:46 PM

Williston Apartments & Townhomes

Open Now until 5pm
5364 Jamestowne Court · (814) 247-0157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Westgate
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5364 Jamestowne Court, Baltimore, MD 21229
Westgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Williston Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Williston Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City. Williston's community offers 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2-3 bedroom townhomes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard deposit or 1 month rent conditional deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed
Parking Details: Street parking. Other. Street parking and parking lots available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Williston Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Williston Apartments & Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Williston Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Williston Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Williston Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Williston Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Williston Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Williston Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Williston Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Williston Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Williston Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Williston Apartments & Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Williston Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
No, Williston Apartments & Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Williston Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Williston Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Williston Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Williston Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Williston Apartments & Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity