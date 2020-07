Amenities

520 Park Apartments provide luxury living in a historic building in the heart of Mt. Vernon. Once the Hochschild Kohn Department Store Warehouse, 520 Park is now 171 luxury apartment homes. 520 Park boasts all of the amenities you have come to expect with new apartment communities including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, full-size washer/dryers, an atrium courtyard, fitness center, business center, dog wash station and much more. Don't hesitate email today to schedule a tour.