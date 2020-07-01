All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1702 LIGHT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1702 LIGHT STREET
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

1702 LIGHT STREET

1702 Light Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1702 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
About The DarcyFinally luxury and convenience at an affordable price! Now you have the option to include in your rent, the Hello Alfred butler service who tidy's up your space, makes your bed and delivers your groceries each week.Located in the heart of Federal Hill is The Darcy, a brand new luxury building with only ten exclusive apartments. The Darcy has secured covered parking, open floor plans, tall ceilings, abundance of natural light, SS appliances, walk-in closets, luxurious finishes, and professional interior design.Each unit is equipped with an Alexa Smart Home System that controls everything with your phone or voice command - you can turn on/off lights, unlock/lock doors, manage temperature and air quality, control surround sound speakers for entertaining, or use the kitchen~s digital screen to find a recipe!Our residents also have access to amenities all over the city from our portfolio of owned buildings and partnerships, including; Free 24/7 access to our coworking office, free use of our speakeasy style event space and a discounted gym and pool membership to the hottest club in Baltimore - Merritt Health and Fitness.Our apartments are leasing up fast, schedule a tour today so you don~t miss the opportunity to live here! *This is a master listing** Floor plans, price and amenities vary*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1702 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 1702 LIGHT STREET's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1702 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1702 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1702 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1702 LIGHT STREET offers parking.
Does 1702 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 LIGHT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1702 LIGHT STREET has a pool.
Does 1702 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1702 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland