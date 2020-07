Liberty Harbor East

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit. Our living spaces are designed to go hand in hand with this dynamic, city lifestyle. We are conveniently located directly above the new flagship Whole Foods Market. Our intuitive services free up time to relish everyday moments while our elegant design and stunning public spaces promote an ambiance of optimism and a sense of wellness. Welcome to waterfront living at its finest. Brand new apartments now leasing.