Elkridge Estates

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $29 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum. 1 dog, 2 cats or 1 dog and 1 cat maximum per standard apartment. If 2 dogs together equal 25 lbs or less, they are permitted in a standard apartment. Double apartments will allow 2 dogs under 80 lbs each.
Parking Details: Street. Plenty of Parking Available.
Storage Details: Storage lockers: incuded in lease