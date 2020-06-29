All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
Elkridge Estates
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Elkridge Estates

Open Now until 5pm
6025 Roland Ave · (410) 220-2415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2111 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,802

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2432 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,886

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 2531 · Avail. now

$2,055

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 2532 · Avail. now

$2,079

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elkridge Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
on-site laundry
bocce court
hot tub
putting green
shuffle board
Elkridge Estates gives you gracious apartment living in one of Baltimore's most celebrated neighborhood's....Roland Park. This beautiful community of rolling hills, lush greenery and magnificent landscaping is the perfect setting for our unique and spacious apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $29 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum. 1 dog, 2 cats or 1 dog and 1 cat maximum per standard apartment. If 2 dogs together equal 25 lbs or less, they are permitted in a standard apartment. Double apartments will allow 2 dogs under 80 lbs each.
Parking Details: Street. Plenty of Parking Available.
Storage Details: Storage lockers: incuded in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elkridge Estates have any available units?
Elkridge Estates has 8 units available starting at $1,802 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Elkridge Estates have?
Some of Elkridge Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elkridge Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Elkridge Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elkridge Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Elkridge Estates is pet friendly.
Does Elkridge Estates offer parking?
Yes, Elkridge Estates offers parking.
Does Elkridge Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elkridge Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elkridge Estates have a pool?
Yes, Elkridge Estates has a pool.
Does Elkridge Estates have accessible units?
No, Elkridge Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Elkridge Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elkridge Estates has units with dishwashers.
