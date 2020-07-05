Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed

1432 N Bond St



Come view this gorgeously renovated unit boasting many high end features! This 3Bed/3Bathroom townhouse was crafted with comfort in mind!



The kitchen comes equip with stainless steel appliances, deep sink, granite countertops and a dishwasher. The basement offers plenty of space for storage or relaxation. The master bedroom is HUGE! It includes a balcony, dual sinks and a jacuzzi hot tub! This property also includes a modern washer and dryer, central heating & cooling.



Oh and the unit comes with light furnishings if desired! Call, Text or Email to view this property. I promise you this is a true must see!

No Dogs Allowed



