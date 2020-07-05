Amenities
1432 N Bond St - Property Id: 202275
Come view this gorgeously renovated unit boasting many high end features! This 3Bed/3Bathroom townhouse was crafted with comfort in mind!
The kitchen comes equip with stainless steel appliances, deep sink, granite countertops and a dishwasher. The basement offers plenty of space for storage or relaxation. The master bedroom is HUGE! It includes a balcony, dual sinks and a jacuzzi hot tub! This property also includes a modern washer and dryer, central heating & cooling.
Oh and the unit comes with light furnishings if desired! Call, Text or Email to view this property. I promise you this is a true must see!
No Dogs Allowed
