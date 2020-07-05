All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1432 N Bond St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1432 N Bond St

1432 North Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

1432 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1432 N Bond St - Property Id: 202275

Come view this gorgeously renovated unit boasting many high end features! This 3Bed/3Bathroom townhouse was crafted with comfort in mind!

The kitchen comes equip with stainless steel appliances, deep sink, granite countertops and a dishwasher. The basement offers plenty of space for storage or relaxation. The master bedroom is HUGE! It includes a balcony, dual sinks and a jacuzzi hot tub! This property also includes a modern washer and dryer, central heating & cooling.

Oh and the unit comes with light furnishings if desired! Call, Text or Email to view this property. I promise you this is a true must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202275
Property Id 202275

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5506020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 N Bond St have any available units?
1432 N Bond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 N Bond St have?
Some of 1432 N Bond St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 N Bond St currently offering any rent specials?
1432 N Bond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 N Bond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 N Bond St is pet friendly.
Does 1432 N Bond St offer parking?
No, 1432 N Bond St does not offer parking.
Does 1432 N Bond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 N Bond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 N Bond St have a pool?
No, 1432 N Bond St does not have a pool.
Does 1432 N Bond St have accessible units?
No, 1432 N Bond St does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 N Bond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 N Bond St has units with dishwashers.

