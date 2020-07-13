All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Moravia Park

4409 Moravia Rd · (833) 229-8641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4409 Moravia Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M4406-01 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,061

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit P4400-05 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit M4400-04 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,077

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moravia Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
playground
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Moravia Park Apartments is located at 4409 Moravia Park Road Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Moravia Park Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 550 to 930 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Availability 24 Hours, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 21206 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Moravia Park have any available units?
Moravia Park has 3 units available starting at $1,061 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Moravia Park have?
Some of Moravia Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moravia Park currently offering any rent specials?
Moravia Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moravia Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Moravia Park is pet friendly.
Does Moravia Park offer parking?
Yes, Moravia Park offers parking.
Does Moravia Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Moravia Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Moravia Park have a pool?
No, Moravia Park does not have a pool.
Does Moravia Park have accessible units?
No, Moravia Park does not have accessible units.
Does Moravia Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moravia Park has units with dishwashers.

