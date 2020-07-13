Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking playground package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Moravia Park Apartments is located at 4409 Moravia Park Road Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Moravia Park Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 550 to 930 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Availability 24 Hours, Cable Ready, Carpeting, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 21206 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.