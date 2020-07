Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse playground tennis court

Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center. As a resident of Twin Ridge, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every day!