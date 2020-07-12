All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Fox Glen

Open Now until 5pm
5902 Cross Country Blvd · (410) 429-2952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$10 App Fee! --- Apply now and pay $10 application fee!
Location

5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21215
Mt. Washington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Sep 1

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit D · Avail. Jul 21

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit A · Avail. Sep 15

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through. Though a beautifully landscaped retreat, Fox Glen is still conveniently close to MTA buses, a Metro Station, I-695, I-83, local shopping and attractions, making convenience, comfort and beauty hallmarks of living at Fox Glen. Fox Glen offers unique features including controlled entry, private balconies, a full-size washer and dryer in every apartment and a community swimming pool. Managed by WPM Real Estate Management, you can expect 24 hour emergency maintenance and an unparalleled commitment to excellence.Property Address5902 Cross Country Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21215

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Glen have any available units?
Fox Glen has 4 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Glen have?
Some of Fox Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Glen is offering the following rent specials: $10 App Fee! --- Apply now and pay $10 application fee!
Is Fox Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Glen is pet friendly.
Does Fox Glen offer parking?
Yes, Fox Glen offers parking.
Does Fox Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Glen have a pool?
Yes, Fox Glen has a pool.
Does Fox Glen have accessible units?
No, Fox Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Fox Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Glen has units with dishwashers.
