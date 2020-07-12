Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range bathtub carpet oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly playground tennis court

Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through. Though a beautifully landscaped retreat, Fox Glen is still conveniently close to MTA buses, a Metro Station, I-695, I-83, local shopping and attractions, making convenience, comfort and beauty hallmarks of living at Fox Glen. Fox Glen offers unique features including controlled entry, private balconies, a full-size washer and dryer in every apartment and a community swimming pool. Managed by WPM Real Estate Management, you can expect 24 hour emergency maintenance and an unparalleled commitment to excellence.Property Address5902 Cross Country Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21215