Baltimore, MD
1119 STERRETT STREET
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM
1119 STERRETT STREET
1119 Sterrett Street
No Longer Available
1119 Sterrett Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
End unit townhouse, 2nd story deck off top rear bedroom, Ceiling fans, Townhouse is just behind M&T Stadium on one way street near the Inner Harbor. Property is also being offered for sale.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 STERRETT STREET have any available units?
1119 STERRETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1119 STERRETT STREET have?
Some of 1119 STERRETT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1119 STERRETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1119 STERRETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 STERRETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1119 STERRETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1119 STERRETT STREET offer parking?
No, 1119 STERRETT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1119 STERRETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 STERRETT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 STERRETT STREET have a pool?
No, 1119 STERRETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1119 STERRETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1119 STERRETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 STERRETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 STERRETT STREET has units with dishwashers.
