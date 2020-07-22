Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access lobby media room online portal pool table valet service

Whether you need to finish some work in our business center, catch up with a friend in our lounge, or get in your routine workout in our fitness center, you never have to go far. Located in historic downtown Baltimore, The Munsey is set in the heart of the city’s arts and entertainment district. With top-rated restaurants, a wide variety of cultural events, and convenient access to the Inner Harbor, The Munsey provides close proximity to the best that downtown Baltimore has to offer. Its ideal location offers easy access to Johns Hopkins University, UMMC, University of Maryland at Baltimore, local hospitals, and employers – perfect for anyone living and working in the downtown area.