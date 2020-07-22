All apartments in Baltimore
The Munsey

7 N Calvert St · (480) 508-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Offering a month free on a 13 month lease. If a prospect applies by 7/31 and moves in by 9/30 they will qualify for the special.
Location

7 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Downtown Baltimore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Studio

Unit 1804 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 805 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 1505 · Avail. now

$1,235

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$1,630

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Munsey.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
valet service
Whether you need to finish some work in our business center, catch up with a friend in our lounge, or get in your routine workout in our fitness center, you never have to go far. Located in historic downtown Baltimore, The Munsey is set in the heart of the city’s arts and entertainment district. With top-rated restaurants, a wide variety of cultural events, and convenient access to the Inner Harbor, The Munsey provides close proximity to the best that downtown Baltimore has to offer. Its ideal location offers easy access to Johns Hopkins University, UMMC, University of Maryland at Baltimore, local hospitals, and employers – perfect for anyone living and working in the downtown area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150 per apartment
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, call for more details.
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $50 per pet/month
Cats
deposit: $150
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Attached underground parking garage $185/month. Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Munsey have any available units?
The Munsey has 24 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Munsey have?
Some of The Munsey's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Munsey currently offering any rent specials?
The Munsey is offering the following rent specials: Offering a month free on a 13 month lease. If a prospect applies by 7/31 and moves in by 9/30 they will qualify for the special.
Is The Munsey pet-friendly?
Yes, The Munsey is pet friendly.
Does The Munsey offer parking?
Yes, The Munsey offers parking.
Does The Munsey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Munsey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Munsey have a pool?
No, The Munsey does not have a pool.
Does The Munsey have accessible units?
Yes, The Munsey has accessible units.
Does The Munsey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Munsey has units with dishwashers.
