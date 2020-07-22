Amenities
Whether you need to finish some work in our business center, catch up with a friend in our lounge, or get in your routine workout in our fitness center, you never have to go far. Located in historic downtown Baltimore, The Munsey is set in the heart of the city’s arts and entertainment district. With top-rated restaurants, a wide variety of cultural events, and convenient access to the Inner Harbor, The Munsey provides close proximity to the best that downtown Baltimore has to offer. Its ideal location offers easy access to Johns Hopkins University, UMMC, University of Maryland at Baltimore, local hospitals, and employers – perfect for anyone living and working in the downtown area.