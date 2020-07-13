Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



The Colonial Apartments at 1100 Spruce Street are located in Washington Square West, one of Philadelphia's most desirable residential neighborhoods. Spacious apartments with recently updated features provide an enjoyable living arrangement. Baltimore's West side, where Old World charm meets bustling city life!