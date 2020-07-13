All apartments in Baltimore
The Abell

1 S Eutaw St · (410) 403-3291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. Aug 17

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. Jul 25

$1,340

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5C · Avail. Aug 30

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 1f · Avail. Aug 18

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Abell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

The Colonial Apartments at 1100 Spruce Street are located in Washington Square West, one of Philadelphia's most desirable residential neighborhoods. Spacious apartments with recently updated features provide an enjoyable living arrangement. Baltimore's West side, where Old World charm meets bustling city life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: No parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Abell have any available units?
The Abell has 5 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Abell have?
Some of The Abell's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Abell currently offering any rent specials?
The Abell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Abell pet-friendly?
Yes, The Abell is pet friendly.
Does The Abell offer parking?
Yes, The Abell offers parking.
Does The Abell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Abell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Abell have a pool?
No, The Abell does not have a pool.
Does The Abell have accessible units?
No, The Abell does not have accessible units.
Does The Abell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Abell has units with dishwashers.
