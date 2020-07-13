1 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Downtown Baltimore
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 day AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 3D · Avail. Aug 17
$1,075
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 5D · Avail. Jul 25
$1,340
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft
Unit 5C · Avail. Aug 30
$1,345
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft
Unit 1f · Avail. Aug 18
$1,400
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Abell.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
The Colonial Apartments at 1100 Spruce Street are located in Washington Square West, one of Philadelphia's most desirable residential neighborhoods. Spacious apartments with recently updated features provide an enjoyable living arrangement. Baltimore's West side, where Old World charm meets bustling city life!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.