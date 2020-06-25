All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

The Village at Jones Falls

2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C · (267) 214-4871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C, Baltimore, MD 21215
Edgecomb

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2538H · Avail. Oct 2

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2536H · Avail. Sep 5

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Jones Falls.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
The Village at Jones Falls is an apartment community located in Baltimore City. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments. Our friendly staff and skilled maintenance team are here to make sure your new home is enjoyable. Our location is perfect for anyone needing access to downtown Baltimore or Towson Maryland. Stop in today to see why The Village at Jones Falls should be your final destination.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard or 1 months rent for conditional
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Surface Lots are available for $20 per month. Free Open Parking Available for our residents and guests. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Village at Jones Falls have any available units?
The Village at Jones Falls has 2 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village at Jones Falls have?
Some of The Village at Jones Falls's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Jones Falls currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Jones Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Jones Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Jones Falls is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Jones Falls offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Jones Falls offers parking.
Does The Village at Jones Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Village at Jones Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Jones Falls have a pool?
No, The Village at Jones Falls does not have a pool.
Does The Village at Jones Falls have accessible units?
No, The Village at Jones Falls does not have accessible units.
Does The Village at Jones Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, The Village at Jones Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
