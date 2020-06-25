The Village at Jones Falls

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard or 1 months rent for conditional
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Surface Lots are available for $20 per month. Free Open Parking Available for our residents and guests. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.