Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry e-payments guest parking online portal

The Village at Jones Falls is an apartment community located in Baltimore City. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments. Our friendly staff and skilled maintenance team are here to make sure your new home is enjoyable. Our location is perfect for anyone needing access to downtown Baltimore or Towson Maryland. Stop in today to see why The Village at Jones Falls should be your final destination.