All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 190 Prospect.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
190 Prospect
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:21 AM

190 Prospect

190 Prospect Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

190 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
Central Square/Mid Cambridge. Available 9/1/2020. OPEN DESIGN one bedroom David Aposhian condo w/hi ceilings, large windows & flooded with light. Hardwood floors, tiled bath, granite/stainless kitchen & W/D, AC. Heat & gas included. 1 underground garage parking. Bike storage. Steps to redline, buses, Harvard, MIT/Tech/Biotech SQ. & Longwood Shuttle to Boston Medical area. Stones throw to Whole Foods, farmers market, restaurants, cafes & shops. Condo complex designed & built by David who always had eye on the environment. Beautifully landscaped & professionally managed. 97 Walk Score, 100 Bike score.Tenant pays one month fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Prospect have any available units?
190 Prospect has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 Prospect have?
Some of 190 Prospect's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
190 Prospect is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Prospect pet-friendly?
No, 190 Prospect is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 190 Prospect offer parking?
Yes, 190 Prospect offers parking.
Does 190 Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Prospect offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Prospect have a pool?
No, 190 Prospect does not have a pool.
Does 190 Prospect have accessible units?
No, 190 Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Prospect have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Prospect has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 190 Prospect?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl
Cambridge, MA 02142
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCambridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Apartments
Cambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity