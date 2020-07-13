190 Prospect

Amenities
Central Square/Mid Cambridge. Available 9/1/2020. OPEN DESIGN one bedroom David Aposhian condo w/hi ceilings, large windows & flooded with light. Hardwood floors, tiled bath, granite/stainless kitchen & W/D, AC. Heat & gas included. 1 underground garage parking. Bike storage. Steps to redline, buses, Harvard, MIT/Tech/Biotech SQ. & Longwood Shuttle to Boston Medical area. Stones throw to Whole Foods, farmers market, restaurants, cafes & shops. Condo complex designed & built by David who always had eye on the environment. Beautifully landscaped & professionally managed. 97 Walk Score, 100 Bike score.Tenant pays one month fee.