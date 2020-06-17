All apartments in Cambridge
Axiom Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5pm
33 Rogers Street · (424) 348-4789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA 02142
East Cambridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,519

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Oct 11

$2,579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,824

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 5

$4,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit T31 · Avail. now

$4,206

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Jul 26

$4,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Axiom Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
fire pit
game room
lobby
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Axiom Apartment Homes is located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks north of MIT. A brand new, mid rise smoke free community with outdoor courtyard and BBQ area, fitness center and plenty of bike storage. Apartment homes feature floor to ceiling windows, granite countertops, wood flooring and walk in closets. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Across the river from Mass General and near the Lechmere and Kendall MIT T stations. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $300/month. Underground garage parking is available. $300 for a full space and $250 for a compact space. None, assigned: $20/month. Secure, indoor bicycle storage is available to rent. None, assigned: $300/month. Premier, underground garage parking is available to rent.
Storage Details: Bike storage: $20/month; Storage cage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Axiom Apartment Homes have any available units?
Axiom Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $2,519 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Axiom Apartment Homes have?
Some of Axiom Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Axiom Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Axiom Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Axiom Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Axiom Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Axiom Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Axiom Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Axiom Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Axiom Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Axiom Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Axiom Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Axiom Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Axiom Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Axiom Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Axiom Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
