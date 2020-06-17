Axiom Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $300/month. Underground garage parking is available. $300 for a full space and $250 for a compact space. None, assigned: $20/month. Secure, indoor bicycle storage is available to rent. None, assigned: $300/month. Premier, underground garage parking is available to rent.
Storage Details: Bike storage: $20/month; Storage cage: $75/month