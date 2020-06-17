Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Axiom Apartment Homes is located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks north of MIT. A brand new, mid rise smoke free community with outdoor courtyard and BBQ area, fitness center and plenty of bike storage. Apartment homes feature floor to ceiling windows, granite countertops, wood flooring and walk in closets. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Across the river from Mass General and near the Lechmere and Kendall MIT T stations. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.