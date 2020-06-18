Amenities

This spacious newly renovated apartment features designer finishes quartz countertops wood floors and state of the art appliances. You can enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel microwave refrigerator and garbage disposal. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Flexible Long Term Lease Options: 12-14 month lease terms Convenient location steps from the MBTA Green Line Brookline Village Station Cats + Dogs Welcome Smoke-Free Community 24-hour On Call Maintenance!