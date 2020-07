Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access pool accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal

Proximity, comfort, and convenience define the residences at 110 Babcock and 53-63 Parkman Streets. Located just three blocks from Coolidge Corner and one block from The Devotion School, residents also enjoy quick and easy access to the MBTA Green line (both B&C), Commonwealth Avenue, and Beacon Street. Set back from the street to enhance the tranquility of its small neighborhood location, the property features an elevator, spacious residences with hardwood floors and fantastic sunlight. Additional amenities include available on-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.