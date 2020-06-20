All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 96 Browne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
96 Browne Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

96 Browne Street

96 Browne Street · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

96 Browne Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
96 Browne Street Apt #3, Brookline, MA 02446 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. LARGE 2 Bed 2 Bath Available 9/1 in Coolidge Corner Living Room / Dining Room / Large Kitchen Bonus Office Porch with Gorgeous City Views Very Sunny 2 Parking Spaces Included ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST *** [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3584883 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Browne Street have any available units?
96 Browne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 96 Browne Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Browne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Browne Street pet-friendly?
No, 96 Browne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 96 Browne Street offer parking?
Yes, 96 Browne Street does offer parking.
Does 96 Browne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Browne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Browne Street have a pool?
No, 96 Browne Street does not have a pool.
Does 96 Browne Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Browne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Browne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Browne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Browne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Browne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 96 Browne Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity