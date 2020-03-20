All apartments in Brookline
519 Washington St.

519 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

519 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Washington St. have any available units?
519 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 519 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
519 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 519 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 519 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 519 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 519 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 519 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 519 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 519 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
