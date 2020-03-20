Rent Calculator
519 Washington St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
519 Washington St.
519 Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
519 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 Washington St. have any available units?
519 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brookline, MA
.
Is 519 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
519 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 519 Washington St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Brookline
.
Does 519 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 519 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 519 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 519 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 519 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 519 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
