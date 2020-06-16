All apartments in Boston
Belvoir
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Belvoir

636 Beacon Street · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

636 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Stunning and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located in Kenmore Square. Location is unbeatable, apartment includes heat and hot water and has laundry in unit. Permit parking is available in the area. This apartment is available NOW - call today to schedule an in person showing. Bus: 47, Brookline Ave @ The Fenway (0.63 mi) Bus: 55, Ipswich St @ Lansdowne St (0.17 mi) Bus: 8, Kenmore (0.05 mi) Bus: 1, Massachusetts Ave @ Marlborough St (0.31 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Kenmore (0.04 mi) Tram: D, Kenmore (0.04 mi) Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Yawkey (0.28 mi) Bus: 57, Commonwealth Ave @ Blandford St (0.23 mi) Tram: B, Blandford Street (0.23 mi) Bus: CT2, Amesbury St @ Vassar St (0.57 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belvoir have any available units?
Belvoir has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Belvoir have?
Some of Belvoir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belvoir currently offering any rent specials?
Belvoir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belvoir pet-friendly?
No, Belvoir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does Belvoir offer parking?
Yes, Belvoir does offer parking.
Does Belvoir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belvoir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belvoir have a pool?
No, Belvoir does not have a pool.
Does Belvoir have accessible units?
No, Belvoir does not have accessible units.
Does Belvoir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belvoir has units with dishwashers.
