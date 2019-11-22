All apartments in Boston
83 Prince

83 Prince Street · No Longer Available
Location

83 Prince Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 4  Commercial St. opp. Hull St. (0.17 mi)Bus: 93  N Washington St @ Medford St (0.12 mi)Bus: 352  New Sudbury @ Congress St (0.26 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Haymarket (0.21 mi)Subway: Blue Line  Bowdoin (0.42 mi)Ferry: Charlestown Ferry  Long Wharf (South) (0.51 mi)Bus: 15  Cambridge St @ Saltonstall Bldg - Bowdoin Sq (0.43 mi)Tram: D  Haymarket (0.21 mi)Ferry: Hingham/Hull Ferry  Long Wharf (North) (0.46 mi)Bus: 117  Haymarket (0.20 mi)Bus: 89/93  N Washington St @ Thacher St (0.11 mi)Rail: Fitchburg Line  North Station (0.32 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Prince have any available units?
83 Prince doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 83 Prince currently offering any rent specials?
83 Prince isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Prince pet-friendly?
No, 83 Prince is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 83 Prince offer parking?
No, 83 Prince does not offer parking.
Does 83 Prince have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Prince does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Prince have a pool?
No, 83 Prince does not have a pool.
Does 83 Prince have accessible units?
No, 83 Prince does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Prince have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Prince does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Prince have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Prince does not have units with air conditioning.
