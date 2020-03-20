All apartments in Boston
8 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8 Harvard Avenue, Boston, MA 02121
Codman Square - East Codman Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
- 3 Bedroom available immediately for rent - 2 full bathrooms - Hardwood floors - Large bedrooms (one smaller with larger closet) - Eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher - Gas stove - Front

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Harvard have any available units?
8 Harvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 8 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
8 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Harvard pet-friendly?
No, 8 Harvard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Harvard offer parking?
No, 8 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 8 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Harvard have a pool?
No, 8 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 8 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 8 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Harvard has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Harvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Harvard does not have units with air conditioning.
