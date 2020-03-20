Rent Calculator
8 Harvard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
8 Harvard
8 Harvard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8 Harvard Avenue, Boston, MA 02121
Codman Square - East Codman Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
- 3 Bedroom available immediately for rent - 2 full bathrooms - Hardwood floors - Large bedrooms (one smaller with larger closet) - Eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher - Gas stove - Front
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 Harvard have any available units?
8 Harvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 8 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
8 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Harvard pet-friendly?
No, 8 Harvard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 8 Harvard offer parking?
No, 8 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 8 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Harvard have a pool?
No, 8 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 8 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 8 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Harvard has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Harvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Harvard does not have units with air conditioning.
