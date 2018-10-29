Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 75 Ruthven.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
75 Ruthven
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
75 Ruthven
75 Ruthven Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
75 Ruthven Street, Boston, MA 02121
Washington Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 75 Ruthven have any available units?
75 Ruthven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 75 Ruthven currently offering any rent specials?
75 Ruthven isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Ruthven pet-friendly?
No, 75 Ruthven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 75 Ruthven offer parking?
No, 75 Ruthven does not offer parking.
Does 75 Ruthven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Ruthven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Ruthven have a pool?
No, 75 Ruthven does not have a pool.
Does 75 Ruthven have accessible units?
No, 75 Ruthven does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Ruthven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Ruthven has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Ruthven have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Ruthven does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College